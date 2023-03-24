Lifestyle

Happy birthday Emraan Hashmi: Check out the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Mar 24, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

Emraan Hashmi prefers eating healthy and follows a strict workout regime

One of Hindi cinema's most popular actors, Emraan Hashmi made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the crime thriller Footpath. Following this, the actor continued to appear in hit films like Gangster, Murder, Awarapan, and Kalyug among many others. Hashmi is extremely dedicated to his exercise regime and believes in eating healthy and clean. Here's revealing the actor's fitness secrets on his 44th birthday.

Hashmi works out five days a week for one hour

The Chehre actor works out five days a week for an hour to maintain his fit physique. He mainly focuses on full-body exercises and includes a combination of cardio and strength training in his daily routine. He also includes endurance training in his routine. Hashmi practices push-ups and weightlifting when he is traveling. He also loves doing yoga which keeps him disciplined.

Hashmi starts his day with a 5 am workout

In an interview, Hashmi admitted that his trouble areas are his back and chest. To tone his chest area, he practices different variations of push-ups. Hashmi works out for two days and then takes a break on the third day. He repeats the pattern again by working out for two days. He prefers to start his day with a 5 am workout.

The 'Ungli' actor has three-four meals daily during the day

Hashmi avoids fast food, alcohol, and sweets as much as possible. He prefers having three-four meals daily over the day to complement his workout. He avoids having rice, bread, and sugar and instead prefers eating rotis. He tries to keep his protein intake high. Hashmi includes protein supplements in his diet and also manages to get seven hours of sleep daily.

Here's what Hashmi's diet plan looks like

Hashmi is not a big fan of eating outside and prefers having home-cooked meals. For breakfast, he usually has egg bhurji and bulletproof coffee. His lunch comprises two to three jowar chapattis, dal, curd, and vegetables. He keeps his dinner light and usually has chicken, sabzi, dal, and curd. He has two cups of coffee daily and indulges in gluten-free pizzas on cheat days.