Lifestyle

Fortune cookies: Story and the 'sweet' hidden messages inside them

Fortune cookies: Story and the 'sweet' hidden messages inside them

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 03, 2023, 12:16 pm 3 min read

Spreading happiness, one cookie at a time

'Baking' your day good with its 'sweet' messages! Fortune cookies aren't just delicious but also have the power to get you smiling throughout the day. When you crack open these crispy and sugary delights, there's a small chit of paper with a lovely message on it that comes out. From its story to its recipe, here's everything you should know about fortune cookies.

Fortune cookies date back to the 19th or 20th century

Fortune cookies date back to the late 19th or early 20th century. Although the exact origin of these is still unknown, it is believed that they were made by some Japanese immigrants in the United States of America. Thereon, various immigrant groups in California claimed to have popularized them further. Today, these cookies are served as desserts in many restaurants in China and Japan.

They symbolize luck, wisdom, and fate

Fortune cookies aren't just meant to be eaten, for the message or prophecy inside them is significant. China refers to these cookies as "good luck cookies," "good luck biscuits," and "cookies with fortune words." People take them as a symbol of luck, wisdom, and fate as they believe that these cookies come into their lives to tell them something that they should be knowing.

The messages could be positive quotes or lottery numbers

More often than not, fortune cookies have inside them some positive messages that can brighten up anyone's day. Earlier, they also used to consist of certain numbers, especially in China, which turned out extremely favorable for people participating in lotteries. Those consuming these cookies believe the messages inside them are a sign from the Universe that they shouldn't ignore.

The ingredients used and the process followed

Fortune cookies are made using flour, sugar, vanilla, eggs, and oil. Messages are written on a small piece of paper, which is then neatly inserted inside these cookies once they are baked and still warm. Once that is done, the cookies are closed and given their desired shape. In the 20th century they were made by hand, but today manufacturers use machines.

How to whip up a fresh batch of fortune cookies

Mix eggs, vanilla, flour, sugar, and salt. Take a spoonful of this batter and place it on a Silpat-lined baking sheet. Put another tablespoon of it and ensure to leave two circles on the Silpat. Bake for eight minutes. Add the message in the middle, fold the cookies in half, place the flat side on the lip of a cup, and fold their edges.