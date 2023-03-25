India

Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 25, 2023, 03:17 pm 3 min read

After skipping three previous summonses, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday for questioning over his purported connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Yadav reportedly arrived at CBI headquarters in Delhi at around 10:30 am and was escorted to the concerned probe team after completing the necessary formalities.

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI are investigating the Yadav family and others in a corruption case wherein RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of approving railway jobs in return for plots during his term as the Union railways minister between 2004-09.

Meanwhile, the RJD labeled the action as part of the tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to destroy the opposition.

Always cooperated with probe agencies: Yadav

While leaving his Delhi residence for the CBI headquarters, Yadav told ANI that even though the current state of affairs in the country has made it difficult to fight against the BJP-led central government, they have made the decision to take on the challenge and will emerge victorious. The Bihar deputy CM also emphasized that they have always cooperated with the investigating agencies.

Visuals of Yadav arriving at CBI office in Delhi

We will fight, we will prevail: Yadav

"We have been cooperating with investigative agencies from the beginning," the RJD leader told ANI. "But the kind of political environment prevailing in the country...it is easy to bow down. But it is very tough to fight (sic)," he said. Furthermore, Yadav added, "We have chosen to fight. We will fight, and we will prevail."

Video of Bihar deputy CM speaking to ANI

Details on Yadav's delay in appearing before CBI

Yadav's counsel Maninder Singh had earlier told the Delhi High Court that his client had informed the probe agency that he would require more time to appear for interrogation due to the ongoing Bihar Assembly session scheduled to conclude on April 5. Singh also assured the court that the RJD leader would appear at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Saturday (March 25).

Misa Bharti reaches ED office for questioning

According to ANI, Yadav's sister Misa Bharti arrived at the ED office on Saturday morning for questioning in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) land-for-jobs scam case. Earlier on March 15, the Delhi Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Yadav's father Lalu, mother Rabri Devi, sister Bharti, and other accused in the case.

Visuals of Bharti reaching ED office

CBI chargesheet names 16 people as accused in case

According to the chargesheet filed by the CBI in October last year, it named 16 people in the scam case. The central probe agency also claimed that members of Yadav's family bought land parcels from individuals or their relatives for up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates in exchange for offering them jobs in the railways.

ED's earlier raids in land-for-jobs scam case

The ED conducted raids at 24 different locations earlier, including Yadav's residence in Delhi, other sites in the national capital region (NCR), Mumbai, Ranchi, and Patna in connection with its money laundering probe into the land-for-jobs case.