India

Rajasthan: Stampede at Khatu Shyamji leaves 3 dead, several injured

Rajasthan: Stampede at Khatu Shyamji leaves 3 dead, several injured

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 08, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

The temple is located approximately 115km from the state capital of Jaipur.

Stampede at a temple in Rajasthan on Monday morning resulted in three devotees losing their lives. The tragedy took place while devotees assembled at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar for a monthly fair. The temple is located approximately 115km from the state capital of Jaipur. The Incident also left several injured.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Khatu Shyam Ji Mandir in Sikar is known to be a popular pilgrimage site in the state.

According to popular belief, devotees pray at the temple to have their difficulties removed.

The temple is also regarded as an architectural marvel.

Devotees had lined-up at the temple since the night before. Stampede occurred when gates were opened in the morning for prayers.

Statement CM Gehlot offered his condolences

"The death of 3 women devotees due to stampede in Khatushyam Ji's temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate," Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister (CM) of Rajasthan, reportedly tweeted in Hindi. "My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God gives them strength to bear this loss, and may the departed soul rest in peace," he added.

Quote Two injured referred to Jaipur for treatment

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who're injured recover at the earliest," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Two injured devotees have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur. According to Rajasthan police, the situation has been brought under control.

Fact Lifting COVID-19 restrictions led to more devotees this year

During the Hindu calendar's Saawan (monsoon) month, it's common to find large gatherings in temples throughout the country, where fairs are frequently held. As restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been eased, crowd have swelled this year. Notably, the Sikar temple is well-known for its large prayer hall known as Jagmohan, which is surrounded by walls depicting intricately painted mythological scenes.