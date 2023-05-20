India

Centre moves SC seeking verdict review on Delhi government's legislative

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 20, 2023

The Centre moved Supreme Court on Saturday seeking a review of the May 11 Constitution bench judgment where it held the Delhi government has "legislative and executive power over services" in the national capital. On Friday, the Centre brought an ordinance to constitute a National Capital Civil Service Authority to recommend postings and transfers of Group A officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi.

