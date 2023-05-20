Politics

Karnataka swearing-in ceremony: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, 8 ministers take oath today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 20, 2023, 10:34 am 3 min read

A week after the Congress's landslide victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the stage is now set for Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar to take the oath of office on Saturday. According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and a group of eight legislators as ministers will take place at 12:30pm on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Why does this story matter?

Both leaders were lobbying for the state's top office after the Congress secured 135 out of 224 seats in Karnataka and dethroned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the victory, it faced the formidable task of keeping both leaders onboard as they commanded different sections of voters and newly-elected lawmakers, who could have dampened the Congress's win margin by jumping ship.

Congress invites 19 like-minded parties for swearing-in ceremony

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly invited leaders of 19 like-minded parties for Saturday's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru. As per the news outlet News18, however, the grand old party has decided to leave out 10 parties, which include the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), among others.

Top leaders invited to swearing-in ceremony

Kharge, former Congress chiefs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, several Congress CMs, and other opposition party leaders are expected to attend Saturday's event. Moreover, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray are among those who were invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Security ramped up across Bengaluru

Officials stated that significant security measures had been taken on around the venue to ensure that the event goes on smoothly, reported ANI. Traffic movement will also have to be managed as the event will take place in the city's heart, they said. Moreover, banners with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, current and former Congress presidents, and other grand old party leaders were also installed in Bengaluru.

Visuals from Bengaluru

1st major hurdle for Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

The first major task that Siddaramaiah is set to face is putting in place a cabinet with the right combinations. It must have a balance in having representatives from all regions, factions, communities, and also from among the new and old generations of legislators, said reports. With the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka cabinet being 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths.

BJP's meeting to elect new Leader of Opposition

Outgoing Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stated on Thursday a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs and the defeated candidates would be held in the coming days, where the new Assembly's Leader of the Opposition would also be selected. The BJP leader added the Congress, "which has come to power with its guarantees," has to fulfill them while ensuring the state's financial health isn't disturbed.