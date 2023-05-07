India

Chhattisgarh: ED busts multicrore 'liquor scam'; Congress mayor's brother arrested

Chhattisgarh: ED busts multicrore 'liquor scam'; Congress mayor's brother arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2023, 09:08 pm 3 min read

Chhattisgarh: ED busts alleged Rs. 2,000 crore 'liquor scam'; Congress leader's brother arrested

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday claimed to have busted a Rs. 2,000 crore liquor trade scam in Chhattisgarh involving large-scale corruption and money laundering. According to reports, the probe agency has also arrested the main accused, Anwar Dhebar, in connection with the alleged scam. He is the brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar.

Evidence pointing to liquor scam worth Rs. 2,000 crore: ED

On Sunday, the ED claimed to have gathered evidence of "unprecedented corruption and money laundering" in Chhattisgarh's liquor trade worth Rs. 2,000 crore between 2019 and 2022. The probe agency claimed that Anwar, a liquor trader, was running an organized crime syndicate in the state. It further said that Anwar was working for the "illegal gratification of the high-level political executives and senior bureaucrats."

Main accused Anwar sent to 4-day ED custody

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Singh Rajput sent Anwar to four-day ED custody, his lawyer Rahul Tyagi told PTI. The ED had demanded his 14-day custody which the defense lawyer opposed. Meanwhile, Tyagi alleged that the action against his client seemed to be "politically motivated". He said they would appeal against the same before the Supreme Court.

What led to major liquor trade bust

Reportedly, the liquor scam came to light during an Income Tax Department probe into alleged tax fraud and irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and other states. On March 29, the ED raided the properties of Anwar, his brother Aijaz, and other liquor businessmen in the matter. Following that, the investigation agency summoned officials involved in the alleged liquor scam.

How did liquor scam operate?

The ED probe reportedly revealed that Anwar managed to make the system completely subservient to him, including the government procurement agency Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) with political backing, Hindustan Times reported. It also claimed Anwar controlled the entire chain of the liquor trade starting from private license holders to senior officers of the Excise Department to extort the maximum bribes and commissions.

About liquor trade in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, the government controls the liquor trade from procurement to retail sale to consumers as no private liquor shops are allowed. There are about 800 liquor shops run by the state, and the CSMCL procures the liquor sold at these outlets. Notably, the CSMCL issues tenders for manpower suppliers who run these shops, cash collection tenders, and selects bottle and hologram makers, too.