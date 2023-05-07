India

NCP demands 'unconditional apology' from Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev: Here's why

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 07, 2023, 07:11 pm 3 min read

NCP leader accuses Sadhguru of spreading false information on Chhatrapati Shivaji

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for an "unconditional apology" from Isha Foundation chief Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. It accused him of making "insulting" and "false" claims in a video that Saint Ramdas was the guru of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the video, reportedly posted on his YouTube channel, Sadhguru allegedly claimed that it was Ramdas who gave Shivaji his saffron flag.

Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra﻿ has witnessed numerous controversies surrounding Saint Ramdas and Chhatrapati Shivaji over the past years, with the right wing leaders claiming the former was the guru of the Maratha ruler.

However, numerous Maratha organizations have dismissed those claims and pointed out that there was no historical proof that Chhatrapati Shivaji had a Brahmin guru.

NCP's Jitendra Awhad flags concern over Sadhguru's remarks

While expressing concerns regarding Sadhguru's remarks on Shivaji, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said, "Jaggi Vasudev has circulated a false story and animation about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As per the story, Ramdas was Shivaji's guru." "Seeing Ramdas begging for alms, Shivaji had offered his kingdom and himself at Ramdasa's feet," news outlet India Today quoted Awhad as saying about Sadhguru's video.

Here's what Awhad said further

"On the order of Ramdas, Shivaji left the kingdom and began to beg for alms with a bowl in his hand," the NCP leader further said. "Later, Ramdasa gave his saffron robe to Shivaji and asked him to use it as the flag of the state and to rule the state, keeping in mind that it was not Shivaji's," he added.

Origin of Chhatrapati Shivaji controversy involving Sadhguru

The entire controversy involving Sadhguru originated while he was recounting a story regarding Shivaji Maharaj, the video of which is making the rounds on social media. He claimed the Maratha emperor acquired great admiration and respect for his bravery and administration. However, he added that only a few people knew about the legendary ruler's administrative details and how he evolved as an administrator.

Here's what Sadhguru said about Ramdas, Chhatrapati Shivaji

"He (Shivaji) had a guru, whose name was Ramdas. One day, Shivaji was standing in the balcony of his palace. He saw his guru going house to house begging," Sadhguru reportedly said in the video while narrating a story. "Then he thought, what is my guru doing begging on the streets? I am a king; my guru cannot be begging on the streets."

Ramdas gave Shivaji orange cloth: Sadhguru

Sadhguru alleged Shivaji placed "his kingdom" at Ramadas's feet, and they both went begging. "Ramdas gave him the orange cloth...asked him to use it as a banner. But just know that this isn't your kingdom." "If you know this doesn't belong to you, you will own it...you will do the best you can for people. So Shivaji always used orange cloth as his banner."

