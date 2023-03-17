India

Opposition MPs write to President over trolling of CJI Chandrachud

Opposition MPs write to President over trolling of CJI Chandrachud

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 17, 2023, 07:20 pm 3 min read

Opposition MPs have sought action from President Droupadi Murmu against individuals trolling Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Opposition leaders have written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking action against those sponsoring and supporting the reported online trolling of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who is currently hearing the Shiv Sena row in the Supreme Court. In a letter, the MPs claimed that the trolling, reportedly sympathetic to the interests of the "ruling party in Maharashtra," launched an offensive against him.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a few days after the apex court had made strong observations about former governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's role in the Maharashtra vote that dethroned the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in 2022.

"The Governor must be conscious that calling for a trust vote may lead to the toppling of the government," a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chandrachud had said.

Details on MPs who wrote to President Murmu

The move, invoking the highest executive and legal offices in India, has been commenced by Congress MP Vivek Tankha and backed by Jaya Bachchan, Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha. Other Congress members like Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yajnik, Digvijaya Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Imran Pratapgarhi, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and Ranjeet Ranjan also extended their support.

Letter demands strong criminal and legal action against offenders

While calling the trolling a blatant intervention in the justice process, the letter stated that such despicable conduct can only take place with the backing of the "ruling dispensation." The letter has sought directions to the Delhi Police and the IT and law ministries to identify the culprits, followed by strong criminal and legal action.

Contents of the letter

"The words and contents are filthy and deplorable, which has garnered views in lakhs on social media platforms," news outlet Republic World quoted the letter to the President as saying. "In a matter which is subjudice and in seisin before the Supreme Court, such despicable conduct is only possible if such people enjoy the support of the ruling dispensation," it adds.

Know about Thackeray-led Sena faction's appeal to SC

On Thursday, the apex court bench led by the CJI asked sharp questions of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction over their decision not to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly last year. To note, the Thackeray faction fervently pleaded before the court and urged the top court to turn back the clock and restore the "status quo ante."

Here's what SC told Thackeray-led Sena faction

The court responded by saying: "So, according to you, we do what? Reinstate you? But you resigned. That's like the court being asked to reinstate a government which has resigned before the floor test." The SC bench, comprising of Justices Krishna Murari, PS Narasimha, MR Shah, and Hima Kohli, reserved its verdict on cross petitions filed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Thackeray factions.

Fall of Thackeray and rise of Shinde in Maharashtra

The Thackeray-led Maharashtra government crumpled following a coup by the Shinde-led faction, which joined alliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government in the state last June. Notably, then-Maharashtra governor Koshyari asked Thackeray to face a floor test to prove his majority, after which the latter stepped down, paving the way for the Shinde faction to take control.