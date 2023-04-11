India

#NewsBytesExplainer: How ECI recognizes a 'national political party' in India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 11, 2023, 07:29 pm 2 min read

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reportedly received the Election Commission of India's (ECI) nod on Monday to be called a national political party. On the other hand, three popular parties, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI), lost that status. So, what does it take to become a national party in India? Know here.

First, know what is a national party?

A political party achieves "national" status when it is recognized nationally rather than merely in a state or region. National parties are larger than regional ones. However, this does not indicate their national significance. A recognized national party is also entitled to airtime on public broadcasters during election campaigns, as well as office space and membership on various government consultative committees.

How does ECI decide national party status?

ECI Political Parties and Election Symbols, 2019 handbook says a political party gets national status if it's recognized in at least four states or if its candidates get 6% of valid votes in four states in the Lok Sabha (LS) or Assembly elections. This status can also be given if the party has won 2% of seats in LS from at least three states.

How did AAP achieve national party status

AAP won 12.9% of the vote and five seats in the recent Gujarat elections. In Delhi and Punjab, where it is currently in power, the AAP is a state party. In Goa elections earlier this year, it gained two seats and 6.3% of the vote.

What are the other national parties of India?

Before AAP, the National People's Party (NPP) became a national political party, the first from the Northeast. It received its official recognition on June 7, 2019, after it was recognized as a state party in four states—Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. Other parties that have been recognized are the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

What are rules to become a state party

Similarly, the Elections Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, recognizes state parties if one of five conditions is met. This status is awarded if the party receives 6% of vote and has two MLAs; 3% of Assembly seats or three MLAs. Other requirements include "one MP for every 25 allotted to the state or a vote share of 8% in the previous Assembly election."