Congress, JD(S) obstacles to Karnataka's progress, running 'outdated' engine: Modi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 30, 2023, 08:28 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi has called Congress and JD(S) biggest obstacles to Karnataka's progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka on Sunday, calling them the "biggest obstacle" to the southern state's progress and development. Speaking at a public gathering in poll-bound Karnataka's Kolar district, he also accused the Congress of operating an "outdated" engine that has failed to deliver on its promises and ignoring almost every section of society.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi addressed back-to-back rallies and roadshows in Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls scheduled for May 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying hard to retain power in Karnataka and keep the Congress and JD(S) under check.

On the other hand, the Congress is also pushing its cadres to emerge as the winner in the state.

Congress failed to fulfill promises, linked to '85% commission': Modi

While accusing the Congress of running an "outdated" engine, PM Modi said the party failed to deliver on its promises and neglected the people of Karnataka. He slammed the Congress for its "dynastic" politics and claimed the party has always been linked to scams and "85% commission." Modi further highlighted the central government's performance, claiming it brought development and welfare schemes to Karnataka.

Modi vowed voters with 'clear vision' and 'strong leadership' promises

"We have given a new direction and momentum to [Karanataka's] growth," Modi said. "We have ensured that every citizen gets the benefits of our schemes. We have made Karnataka a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship," he claimed. PM Modi appealed to people to give another chance to the BJP, vowing to take the state to new heights with a clear vision and strong leadership.

Significance of PM Modi's Kolar rally

Modi's rally in Kolar came two weeks after a similar rally by Rahul Gandhi, where he lashed out at the BJP for getting him disqualified from Parliament over the "Modi surname" remarks. Notably, this is the same district where Gandhi allegedly made derogatory statements about Modi's surname during a 2019 rally and was convicted by a Surat court last month, leading to his disqualification.

Watch: PM Modi addressing a rally in Channapatna, Karnataka