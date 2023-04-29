Politics

Karnataka: PM Modi to hold 3 rallies, massive roadshow today

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 11:29 am 1 min read

Modi will be addressing 19 public rallies in Karnataka till May 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three public rallies and a massive roadshow in Karnataka on Saturday, reported ANI. This comes ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections that are scheduled for May 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will address the public meetings in Humnabad, Vijayapura, and Kudachi districts, following which he will fly to Bengaluru for the roadshow at 4:30pm.

Modi to hold a roadshow in Mysuru tomorrow

According to reports, Modi will be addressing 19 public rallies in different districts besides participating in four roadshows until May 7 as part of the election campaign. Furthermore, the prime minister will stay in Bengaluru on Saturday night and hold rallies in Kolar, Ramanagara, and Hassan districts on Sunday. He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before returning to Delhi.