SC seeks original records of murder-convict politician Anand Mohan's release

May 19, 2023

Mohan was released from prison on April 24

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Bihar government to produce original documents related to the early release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, reported PTI. The former MP, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1994 mob lynching case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah, was granted remission on April 24 this year.

Next court hearing on August 8

While hearing the matter, the top court said no further adjournment will be granted in the case, and directed the state government to place the original records for the perusal of the court. The court will now hear the matter on August 8. Reportedly, Umadevi Krishnaiah, the wife of the slain officer, had filed a plea in court challenging the early release of Mohan.

Mohan spent over 14 years in prison

Appearing for Krishnaiah, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said the Bihar government changed its policy related to remissions and released the convict in the case. Notably, Mohan's name appeared on the list of 27 prisoners who were ordered to be set free by Bihar's law department as they had spent more than 14 years in jail.

Prison rules were amended two weeks before Mohan's release

Days before Mohan's release, the Bihar government, led by CM Nitish Kumar, amended the Bihar Prison Manual on April 10, which removed the restriction on the early release of criminals involved in murders of public servants on duty. Critics said the rule was specifically amended to release Mohan, who could solidify the grand alliance led by Kumar against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).