COVID-19 update: India logs 10,542 fresh cases, 38 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 19, 2023, 11:13 am 1 min read

India recorded 10,542 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 38.11% jump from the previous day's 7,633 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,48,45,401 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered, per the ministry. Meanwhile, the active caseload has increased to 63,562.

Death toll went up to 38

A total of 38 deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 5,31,190 and the fatality rate to 1.18%. Furthermore, 4,42,50,649 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection. The recovery rate stands at 98.67%. The central government started the nationwide vaccination drive in India in January 2021, and since then 220.66 crore doses have been administered to citizens.