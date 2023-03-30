India

Gurugram: Man shoots coworker after fight over office chair

A 23-year-old employee at a financial firm in Gurugram was shot at by his coworker, following a minor tiff over a chair in the office on Wednesday, reported PTI. The victim, identified as Vishal, was critically injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He is a resident of the Firoz Gandhi colony in Sector 9.

Accused booked under attempt to murder charges

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Virender Vij, the accused has been identified as Aman Jangra. He is a native of Hisar, Haryana, and police are conducting raids to arrest him. Meanwhile, in his statement, Vishal said that the duo argued over the chair two times at the office, following which Jangra came from behind and shot him outside the office.