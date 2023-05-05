Auto

Right to Repair policy: What vehicle owners need to know

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2023, 07:25 pm 3 min read

Are you worried about how getting your car/bike repaired at a local service center may affect the manufacturer's warranty? Fret not as the new 'Right to Repair' policy will allow you to do just that, without any repercussions. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has set up a committee to come up with a 'Right to Repair' framework on our shores. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Every new vehicle sold in India comes with a standard warranty to ensure the longevity of various mechanical and electrical components.

This generally restricts the customers from getting the vehicle serviced via third-party at a relatively lower price than the authorized ones.

To get rid of this limitation, the Centre has implemented the 'Right to Repair' policy.

What are the objectives of the new policy?

The MCA is setting up a committee for the 'Right to Repair' framework in order to allow consumers to bypass the authorized service station during the warranty period of their vehicles and get service from local outlets. Apart from this, the government wants to boost business for small repair shops, which are an important part of local economies.

Mandatory for manufacturers to share their product details with customers

Under the new framework, it would be mandatory for manufacturers to share the product details with customers so that they can either repair their car/bike themselves or through a third-party service provider, rather than only depending on original manufacturers or authorized service outlets. The new framework will help harmonize the trade between the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), third-party buyers as well as sellers.

Information about warranties will be made more accessible

In order to promote transparency between manufacturers and consumers, it will be mandatory for OEMs and automakers to share information about services, warranties, and other terms and conditions on the official 'Right to Repair' website. This move will help build trust between the automaker and its customers. It will also improve the overall ownership experience.

Honda and Hero MotoCorp have already registered

While most automakers are yet to join the initiative, Japanese marque Honda and homegrown bikemaker Hero MotoCorp have already registered themselves on the official 'Right to Repair' website. After these two big players from the Indian two-wheeler market, the government is hoping to see more active participation from other brands present in our vast two- and four-wheeler market.

Other sectors involved with the 'Right to Repair' policy

Apart from the automotive industry, the all-new 'Right to Repair' policy will also focus on mobile phones, tablets, and other consumer durables to help reduce the vast mountain of electrical waste (e-waste) generated every year.