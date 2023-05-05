Auto

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro rides on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

German carmaker BMW has revealed the 2023 iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro in India with a price tag of Rs. 45.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport variants on our shores. As for highlights, the sedan retains the overall aggressive design philosophy seen on the M Sport version.

Why does this story matter?

Revealed as a four-door sedan variant under the BMW 2 Series range in 2019, the Gran Coupe version bridges the gap between the Active Tourer and the high-performance M2 models in the company's line-up.

The car is built on the front-wheel-drive UKL2 platform like the Active Tourer and is currently the smallest four-door sedan offered by the brand across the globe.

The sedan features a sloping roofline and chromed kidney grille

On the design front, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro remains largely identical to the standard model. The sedan features an aggressive look with a sloping roofline, a long and muscular hood, a chromed kidney-shaped grille, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated C-shaped DRLs. ORVMs, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It has M-specific Anthracite roof lining

On the inside, the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro retains the sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin of the standard version. However, to differentiate it from the regular 2 Series, the M Sport Pro gets a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery with contrasting stitching, M-specific Anthracite roof lining, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching and paddle shifters.

It gets a 205W, 10-speaker premium audio system

To keep its passengers entertained, the 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro packs a 205W, 10-speaker premium audio system. The sedan also comes equipped with a head-up display, electrically powered front seats, rain-sensing wipers, multi-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment console with gesture control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

Powering the 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro is a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed Steptronic DCT gearbox. The mill puts out a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 280Nm.