MG Comet EV: Comparing features and prices of its variants

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2023, 02:50 pm 3 min read

MG Comet EV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor had launched its most affordable EV, the Comet, in India in April. Now, the British marque has revealed the full pricing and variant-wise details of the compact city roundabout on our shores. The EV is available in three trim levels: Pace, Play, and Plush. Here's a quick look at the features on offer in the quirky-looking electric car.

Why does this story matter?

MG Motor has been one of the leaders in the global electric vehicle market. While the automaker has been able to capture the European and Asian markets, it was not able to make its mark in India.

With a renewed focus on India, the company has now launched Comet as the cheapest electric car in the country, starting at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

It features a smart start system in the range-topping version

MG Motor has loaded the Comet EV with various feel-good features, across all variants. The base 'Pace' model comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable ORVM, and reverse parking sensors. The mid-range 'Play' trim gets soft-touch Space Grey interior panels and a dual-screen setup with wireless connectivity options. The range-topping 'Plush' variant has a smart start system and a Bluetooth-enabled digital key.

The EV gets 12-inch steel wheels and squared-out LED taillights

MG Comet EV follows a tall-boy design language and features dual-projector LED headlights, a closed-off grille with a charging port behind the logo, a raked windscreen, bumper-mounted fog lamps, two large doors, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. It rolls on 12-inch steel wheels with designer covers. The EV is graced by a washer with a wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and squared-out LED taillights at the rear.

The compact car is equipped with dual airbags

Even with an overall length of just 2,974mm, the MG Comet EV has a spacious cabin for four adults. The car features a dual-tone dashboard with a recessed shelf-like area covered with soft-touch fabric-like material, manual AC, power windows, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags.

It promises a range of up to 230km

On the performance front, the MG Comet EV is backed by a single electric motor that is paired with a 17.3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops 41.4hp/110Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 230km on a single charge.

MG Comet EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the MG Comet EV can be yours with a sticker price of Rs. 7.98 lakh for the base 'Pace' model, Rs. 9.28 lakh for the mid-range 'Play' trim, and Rs. 9.98 lakh for the top-of-the-line 'Plush' variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The order books for the compact city roundabout will open on May 15, with deliveries expected to start on May 22.