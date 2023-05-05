Auto

Is 2023 SKODA KODIAQ better than Jeep Meridian

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2023, 11:27 am 3 min read

Both SUVs roll on 18-inch alloy wheels

SKODA has introduced the 2023 iteration of the KODIAQ in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Given the rise in demand for premium SUVs in recent months, the Czech carmaker has also increased the allocation of the SUV from 1,200 units to 3,000 units. How does the updated KODIAQ fare against the capable Jeep Meridian? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

SKODA is known for creating some of the most reliable and value-for-money offerings across the globe. The carmaker was responsible for popularizing the premium SUV segment in India with the KODIAQ in 2016.

However, the segment has now grown with the introduction of capable rivals such as the Hyundai TUCSON and Jeep Meridian.

Can the SUV hold on to the champion's crown?

Jeep Meridian looks more appealing with its quintessential SUV design

SKODA KODIAQ features a clamshell hood, a signature chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, crystalline LED headlights with DRLs, 18-inch anthracite alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Jeep Meridian has a sculpted bonnet, a signature seven-slatted grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, flared wheel arches, 18-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both SUVs get roof rails and skid plates.

The Meridian is slightly longer

SKODA KODIAQ is 4,699mm long, 1,882mm wide, 1,685mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,791mm. While the Jeep Meridian has a length of 4,769mm, a width of 1,859mm, a height of 1,698mm, and a wheelbase of 2,782mm.

SKODA KODIAQ gets clever features like automatic door edge protectors

SKODA KODIAQ gets a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic door edge protectors, nine airbags, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Jeep Meridian features a leather-wrapped dashboard, black and brown quilted leather upholstery, an electric tumble function for the second-row seats, a wireless charger, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, a 360-degree-view camera, and six airbags.

KODIAQ is backed by a powerful engine option

SKODA KODIAQ is powered by a 2.0-liter, TSI petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Jeep Meridian is backed by a 2.0-liter diesel motor that develops 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 SKODA KODIAQ ranges between Rs. 37.99 lakh and Rs. 41.39 lakh, while the Jeep Meridian can be yours between Rs. 32.95 lakh and Rs. 38.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the KODIAQ makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design language, spacious seven-seater cabin, clever features such as automatic door protectors, and a potent petrol engine.