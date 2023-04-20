India

India logs 12,591 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

India logs 12,591 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 20, 2023, 10:37 am 1 min read

India recorded 40 new deaths in past 24 hours

India has recorded 12,591 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,48,57,992, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data updated on Thursday. With 40 new deaths due to the disease, the death toll went up to 5,31,230. Reportedly, the new coronavirus variant, XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus, is responsible for the recent surge in infections.

Active caseload crosses 65,000-mark

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country was recorded at 65,286. So far, 4,42,61,476 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in India. The current recovery rate is 98.67%, while the fatality rate is 1.18%. Additionally, over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to citizens since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation drive.