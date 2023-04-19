India

'Organic' restaurant in Lucknow inaugurated by 'desi' cow. Here's why

The restaurant is Lucknow's first organic eating place

A restaurant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, made an interesting choice and invited a "desi breed" cow as a special guest for its inauguration ceremony, reported ANI. The idea of the guest went aptly with the new restaurant called "Organic Oasis," which is the city's first organic eating place that offers food made out of organic farming produce.

Our agriculture, economy dependent on cows: Restaurant manager

In a video shared by ANI, the cow can be seen donning a vibrant yellow attire and being welcomed with traditional rituals and delectable food. The animal even roamed around the entrance of the kitchen. Meanwhile, former Deputy Superintendant of Police (SP) and restaurant manager Shailendra Singh said, "Our agriculture and economy are dependent on cows, so we had our restaurant inaugurated by Gaumata."

Cow is sacred animal in Hindu religion

Cows, in particular, are revered as sacred in the Hindu religion. The animal is associated with several deities in ancient scriptures and is thus worshipped. The cow is also a symbol of divinity and its derivatives are used in Ayurvedic medicine. Furthermore, the restaurant's selling point is chemical-free food and a plant-based diet, which is a growing trend globally to prioritize health.