India

From policeman's daughter to gangster's wife—here's all about Shaista Parveen

From policeman's daughter to gangster's wife—here's all about Shaista Parveen

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 19, 2023, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Shaista Parveen, the wife of Atiq Ahmed, is reportedly on UP Police's most-wanted list

Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead in police custody on Saturday, is reportedly on the Uttar Pradesh Police's most-wanted list. A reward of Rs. 50,000 has been declared for any information related to her. Meanwhile, her letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has surfaced, in which she accused a minister of conspiring against Ahmed and their family.

Why does this story matter?

Parveen suffered back-to-back jolts as the police shot down her son Asad Ahmed in an alleged encounter and two days later, her husband and brother-in-law Ashraf were murdered in full public view.

Along with the Ahmed brothers, Parveen was also booked in Umesh Pal's murder case.

Ashraf had claimed that Parveen was framed in the case because she planned to run for Prayagraj's mayor.

Parveen didn't attend Ahmed and Ashraf's funeral

While it was previously speculated that Parveen would surrender to police, she is currently on the run. She reportedly skipped Ahmed and Ashraf's funeral out of fear of the police. Since 2009, four cases have been registered in Prayagraj against her. Among these, three cases are related to cheating and forgery, while the fourth is the Umesh murder case.

Policeman's daughter turned gangster

Notably, Parveen's father was a policeman, and she had no criminal record before her marriage. She married Ahmed in 1996 and whenever he was jailed, she handled her husband's entire business. In 2021, she joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) but switched over to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2023. However, BSP supremo Mayawati decided against fielding her in the mayoral election.

Parveen played active role in Umesh's murder: Police

Parveen is reportedly known as the godmother of Ahmed's gang and the police claim that she played an instrumental role in Umesh's murder. Ahmed's relative Mohammad Jishan claimed that once Ahmed sent his son Ali with 25 shooters and threatened him to transfer his land into Parveen's name. They also demanded Rs. 5 crore from him.

UP cabinet minister conspired against my family: Parveen's letter

The letter was reportedly sent to Adityanath on February 27, three days after Pal's murder. Her letter to the CM allegedly accused state cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta of hatching a plot to frame her family in Pal's murder in order to prevent her from running for mayor. She urged Adityanath to intervene, fearing for the lives of her family members.