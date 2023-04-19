India

Karnataka: Students study in small room after government demolishes school

Apr 19, 2023

The Karnataka High Court has directed the authorities to rebuild a government school at Agaralingana Doddi village in the Mandya district of Karnataka, reported The Quint. The order came as the court noted the plight of 18 children, who were forced to study in a small room after the school was demolished in 2020 to expand the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.

Children studying by sitting on floor, says petition

Reportedly, the land on which the primary school was built was donated by villagers 35 years ago. The small room in which the students are studying was also given by the farmers of the village. A petition filed by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) said students have no benches, so they occupy space on the floor.

No basic amenities available for students: Petition

Furthermore, the petition added there was no place to cook and no washrooms were available for students. Bomme Gowda, a member of the SDMC, told The Quint that previously there were 25 students, but now only 18 were left. He added the government had directed the children to go to a school around 500 meter away from their village, which was impractical for them.

Court directs government to rebuild school in 4 months

Recognizing the right to education under Article 21-A, the court said the case demonstrated "apathy on the part of the State towards children." It further directed government authorities to identify the land for the school's reconstruction by June 1 and complete the project within four months. Notably, a compensation of Rs. 66.95 lakh was given to the school's headmaster and the SDMC.