India

Karnataka: BJP's youth wing leader stabbed to death in Dharwad

Karnataka: BJP's youth wing leader stabbed to death in Dharwad

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 19, 2023, 05:34 pm 1 min read

Three people have been detained in connection with the case (Photo credit: Twitter/@nabilajamal_)

Praveen Kammar, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from Karnataka's Dharwad, was allegedly killed in Kottur village on Tuesday night, reported India Today. According to the police, the 36-year-old was reportedly stabbed in the middle of a fight between two groups. So far, three people have been detained in connection with the case and a probe is underway.

Tejasvi Surya demands immediate arrest of suspects

Taking to Twitter, BJYM's National President and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that Kammar was killed by suspected political rivals and sought immediate action. "I demand that the culprits be arrested soon and punished severely," Surya tweeted in Kannada. Notably, the crime was committed days before the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on May 10.