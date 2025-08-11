Double Jolly, double drama: Akshay-Arshad shine in 'Jolly LLB-3' poster

The third installment, directed by the returning Subhash Kapoor , will reportedly stick to the formula that made the series successful in the first two: a blend of comedy with social and legal critique. The story follows a farmer's fight for justice, using satire to highlight significant societal issues. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla , Huma Qureshi , Amrita Rao , and Annu Kapoor.

Teaser release

Teaser to be attached with 'War 2'

The teaser for the film will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. It will reportedly be attached to the theatrical release of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Fans are already getting excited about the film thanks to a short promotional video featuring Judge Tripathi (Shukla) as he humorously complains about having to deal with two Jollys in his courtroom.