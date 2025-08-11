Next Article
'Saiyaara' director shows support for Alia after 'Jigra' flop
Aneet Padda, fresh off her hit debut in Saiyaara, showed some subtle support for Alia Bhatt after Jigra didn't do well at the box office.
She liked a fan post calling Jigra's result the "biggest heartbreak" in Bhatt's career—a small but kind gesture during a tough moment for Alia.
Padda's 'Saiyaara' success, Alia's 'Jigra' story
Padda's big break came with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri (who happens to be Bhatt's cousin), and the film was a huge success—over ₹500 crore worldwide!
Fun fact: For her audition, Padda recreated an iconic scene from Bhatt's Highway, which really put her on the industry radar.
After Saiyaara released, even Alia congratulated Padda online after watching the film in the theater.