'Saiyaara' director shows support for Alia after 'Jigra' flop

Padda's 'Saiyaara' success, Alia's 'Jigra' story

Padda's big break came with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri (who happens to be Bhatt's cousin), and the film was a huge success—over ₹500 crore worldwide!

Fun fact: For her audition, Padda recreated an iconic scene from Bhatt's Highway, which really put her on the industry radar.

After Saiyaara released, even Alia congratulated Padda online after watching the film in the theater.