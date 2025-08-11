Kapil Sharma gets extra security in Mumbai following cafe attacks   

Mumbai Police has increased the security for actor-comedian Kapil Sharma following two recent shooting incidents at his Canadian cafe, Kap's Cafe, reported NDTV. The attacks were allegedly carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had also threatened Sharma over his association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan . The first attack occurred on July 10 and was followed by another incident last week.

Threat 'Next action will be taken in Mumbai' The second attack on Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada, happened on August 8. A video of the incident surfaced online, showing at least 25 gunshots being fired. Amidst the sound of gunfire, a voice was heard saying, "We had called the target, but he didn't hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai."

Threats issued Sharma's invitation of Khan on his show triggered the attacks? The second attack on Sharma's cafe also saw members of the Bishnoi gang issuing threats to those who work with Khan. In an audio clip, a gang member named Harry Boxer warned that anyone associated with Khan would face dire consequences. Earlier in June, the third season of Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show had featured Khan.