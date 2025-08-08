'Next karwai' in Mumbai: Bishnoi gang threatens Kapil Sharma

In a shocking turn of events, the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the recent shooting at Kapil Sharma 's cafe in Canada . The incident took place at Kap's Cafe in Surrey , British Columbia, approximately a month after a similar attack. This time, Goldy Dhillon of the gang reportedly issued a stern warning to Sharma through a Facebook post.

Warning Post threatening Sharma goes viral The post read, "Hello everyone, Goldy Dhillon of Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes the responsibility for the firing at Kapil's cafe." "Isko hamne call ki thi isko ring nhi Sunai di to karwai krni pdi ab b ring n sunegi to next karwai jaldihi Mumbai krege (We'd called him, he couldn't hear the ring, so we had to enquire; if he still doesn't hear, then the next enquiry will be in Mumbai)." The authenticity of the post is currently unclear.

Details Second attack in a month The cafe was targeted in a shooting incident early Thursday morning, with multiple shots fired at the restaurant. Bullet holes were found near the shattered windows of the eatery. This is the second such incident in a month, with the previous attack occurring on July 10. In that incident, around nine shots were fired at the premises, but no injuries were reported.