'Creating hurdles': Bombay HC on CBFC's refusal to certify 'Ajey'

The Bombay High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to identify objectionable scenes in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, which is inspired by the life story of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . The court slammed the censor board for creating unnecessary roadblocks and asked for a transparent certification process. The directive came after CBFC denied certification to the film.

Judicial remarks CBFC's conduct difficult: HC The bench of Justices Dr. Neela Gokhale and Revati Mohite Dere said that CBFC's conduct had been "difficult" and that the board was 'creating hurdles and complicating' the matter unnecessarily. Advocate Aseem Naphade, appearing for the petitioner Samrat Cinematics India Pvt. Ltd., told the court that CBFC had only cited one reason for refusing certification. "The committee is of the opinion that the film is a biopic of Shri Yogi Adityanath."

Certification controversy CBFC asked to specify scenes violating guidelines The court also noted that CBFC had not specified which scenes violated their guidelines. Naphade said a CBFC official had said they would arrange a meeting with Adityanath. If makers obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from him, the board would consider certifying the film. The bench then asked CBFC's advocate Abhay Khandeparkar why they wouldn't specify the grounds for rejecting certification. "You are so bogged down by the fact that the film is based on a known person."