Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe targeted in another shooting; gang suspected
What's the story
Kap's Cafe, owned by Indian actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, has been attacked for the second time in less than a month. The cafe was reportedly shot at in Canada's Surrey on Thursday morning. This incident comes just weeks after a similar attack in July. Local media reports suggest that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for this recent attack. A post claiming to be from the gang has warned Sharma that "next action will be in Mumbai."
Investigation underway
Windows damaged, no injuries reported
The recent shooting incident has left the cafe's windows damaged with at least six bullet holes visible. Surrey Police had arrived at the scene to start their investigation into this incident. The motive behind this second attack is still unknown. Local residents were reportedly awakened by the sound of gunfire early Thursday morning. One resident, Bob Singh, told CityNews 1130, "I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots, and then the cops came."
Previous incident
Earlier attack in July
This recent shooting incident is reminiscent of an earlier attack on Kap's Cafe in early July, just days after it opened. During that incident, bullets were fired while some staff members were inside the cafe but luckily no one was injured. Despite the damage and chaos, Kap's Cafe reopened a week later with Sharma expressing pride in his team for their resilience.