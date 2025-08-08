Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe targeted in another shooting; gang suspected

Investigation underway

Windows damaged, no injuries reported

The recent shooting incident has left the cafe's windows damaged with at least six bullet holes visible. Surrey Police had arrived at the scene to start their investigation into this incident. The motive behind this second attack is still unknown. Local residents were reportedly awakened by the sound of gunfire early Thursday morning. One resident, Bob Singh, told CityNews 1130, "I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots, and then the cops came."