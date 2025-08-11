James Gunn shuts down Robin rumors in 'Batman' sequel
James Gunn, head of DC Studios, just called out the rumors about Robin joining The Batman Part II.
On Threads, he said, "Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about the Batman 2."
So, if you were hoping for a Robin reveal—don't count on it.
Meanwhile, on 'The Batman Part II'
The Batman Part II (with Robert Pattinson back as Bruce Wayne) is set to start filming in spring 2026 and will hit theaters in 2027.
Warner Bros. Discovery put it on their big upcoming DC list, and James Gunn's Superman crushed it at the box office.
No sidekick confirmed yet
Gunn has been pretty firm about keeping plot details under wraps and says most leaks are just wild guesses—only a handful of people even know what's really in the script.
There is no confirmed sidekick this time around.