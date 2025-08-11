James Gunn shuts down Robin rumors in 'Batman' sequel Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

James Gunn, head of DC Studios, just called out the rumors about Robin joining The Batman Part II.

On Threads, he said, "Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about the Batman 2."

So, if you were hoping for a Robin reveal—don't count on it.