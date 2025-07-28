Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC to hear Salman's plea in September
What's the story
The Rajasthan High Court on Monday scheduled a hearing for actor Salman Khan's appeal in the black buck poaching case on September 22, reported PTI. Justice Manoj Kumar Garg will also hear the state government's appeal against the acquittal of Khan's co-accused, actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and local resident Dushyant Singh. The trial court had convicted Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison on April 5, 2018.
Appeal transfer
HC clubs both petitions for joint hearing
The high court's decision comes after both petitions were combined and scheduled for a joint hearing, following the transfer of Khan's appeal from the district and sessions court. "Salman Khan's lawyers had earlier filed a transfer petition in the high court against his sentence from the district and session court, so that the appeal filed against him could be clubbed with the appeal filed by the state government," said prosecution's counsel Mahipal Bishnoi.
Case details
Here are the case details
In 1998, while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur district's Kankani village, Khan was accused of poaching two blackbucks. While Khan was convicted and sentenced by a chief judicial magistrate's court in Jodhpur district, his co-actors were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. The state government later filed an appeal against the acquittals.