Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC to hear Salman's plea in September

Appeal transfer

HC clubs both petitions for joint hearing

The high court's decision comes after both petitions were combined and scheduled for a joint hearing, following the transfer of Khan's appeal from the district and sessions court. "Salman Khan's lawyers had earlier filed a transfer petition in the high court against his sentence from the district and session court, so that the appeal filed against him could be clubbed with the appeal filed by the state government," said prosecution's counsel Mahipal Bishnoi.