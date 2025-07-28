'Coolie' advance bookings in USA

Massive collection: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sells tickets worth $5,00,000 in US

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:53 pm Jul 28, 2025

The advance bookings for superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie have begun in the overseas markets, including the UK and the US. And, reports suggest that the film has received a phenomenal response in America. Tickets worth $5,00,000 have been sold in the country alone. This is a huge achievement for an Indian film since it is happening two weeks before its release!