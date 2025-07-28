Massive collection: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sells tickets worth $5,00,000 in US
What's the story
The advance bookings for superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie have begun in the overseas markets, including the UK and the US. And, reports suggest that the film has received a phenomenal response in America. Tickets worth $5,00,000 have been sold in the country alone. This is a huge achievement for an Indian film since it is happening two weeks before its release!
Record-breaking sales
'Coolie' expected to make big numbers in pre-sales
The makers of Coolie have officially announced the staggering ticket sales on social media. Reports also suggest that the film is expected to break into the $2 million mark in pre-sales in the USA. The film marks a significant milestone in Rajinikanth's career as it is his 171st film and also celebrates his 50 years in the industry.
Star-studded film
'Coolie' audio launch this week
Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The grand audio launch event for Coolie is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Saturday. Pre-bookings in India are expected to begin soon as well!