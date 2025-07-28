'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer leaks online
What's the story
The trailer for James Cameron's upcoming fantasy epic, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has been leaked online after its exclusive screening in theaters. Disney had reportedly attached the trailer to Fantastic Four: First Steps, but unauthorized visuals have since spread across social media platforms. Despite efforts to curb the viral circulation of the trailer, with multiple copies being removed from the internet, fan reactions have already started pouring in.
Fan reactions
'Some of the most beautiful footage...'
One fan described the trailer as having "some of the most beautiful footage I've seen all year," adding that they were struck by a "real sense of doom and rage." Another fan wrote, "It started out as 'meh, more of the same' and ended with 'yup, another billion to James Cameron.'" The trailer will take viewers back to Pandora and introduce two new tribes: the Wind Traders and the Ash People clan.
Trailer details
Hints at a fierce battle
The trailer also features Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana's Neytiri, and their Na'vi family in a fierce battle against the Ash People clan. The return of Colonel Miles Quaritch is also hinted at in the trailer. At one point, Sully warns Neytiri, saying, "We cannot live like this," before being captured. The film will hit theaters on December 19, 2025. Notably, earlier, the post-credit scene from First Steps had also leaked online before the film's grand premiere.