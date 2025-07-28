How much is Jr. NTR making from 'War 2'?

The upcoming film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan , Jr NTR , and Kiara Advani , is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), it will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 14. Recent reports suggested that NTR was paid ₹70cr for his role while Roshan received ₹50cr with backend earnings. Now, a new report has emerged claiming that the South actor has also bagged a profit-sharing deal.

Deal details YRF sells 'War 2' Telugu rights for ₹90cr According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, YRF has sold the Telugu rights of War 2 to Naga Vamsi for an impressive ₹90cr. A source told the portal, "Naga Vamsi has acquired Telugu rights for War 2 for ₹90cr." Every profit from the Telugu theatrical medium will now go to Vamsi, while YRF has received an outright recovery of ₹90cr on a budget of ₹400cr.

Profit-sharing NTR, Naga Vamsi agree to share profits In a significant move, Naga Vamsi and NTR have agreed to share the profits from War 2's Telugu version. The trade source added, "After receiving a large salary of ₹70cr, NTR is also entitled to a portion of the revenues from the Telugu version of Naga Vamsi." "He is anticipated to earn more than ₹100cr by the end of the run as the Telugu version of War 2 is expected to generate significant earnings."