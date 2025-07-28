Yogi Adityanath becomes UP's longest-serving CM, surpasses Govind Pant's record
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become the longest-serving chief minister of the state, surpassing Govind Ballabh Pant's record. As of Monday, Adityanath has been in office for eight years, four months, and 10 days (132 days). Pant, on the other hand, was in office for eight years and 127 days. He took office on March 19, 2017, after a decisive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory over the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.
Adityanath was re-elected in March 2022, making him the first chief minister in Uttar Pradesh to complete a full five-year term and return to power. His government has focused on infrastructure development, religious tourism, industrial investment, and anti-crime operations. Notable initiatives under his leadership include One District One Product (ODOP), Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways, and efforts toward women's safety and empowerment.
Born Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht on June 5, 1972, Adityanath was elected to the Lok Sabha at age 26 from Gorakhpur. He has been re-elected five times from the constituency. Apart from his political career, he has also been the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur since September 2014. The temple plays a key role in eastern Uttar Pradesh's religious and political landscape.