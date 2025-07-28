Yogi Adityanath has completed over eight years in office

Yogi Adityanath becomes UP's longest-serving CM, surpasses Govind Pant's record

By Snehil Singh 06:19 pm Jul 28, 202506:19 pm

What's the story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become the longest-serving chief minister of the state, surpassing Govind Ballabh Pant's record. As of Monday, Adityanath has been in office for eight years, four months, and 10 days (132 days). Pant, on the other hand, was in office for eight years and 127 days. He took office on March 19, 2017, after a decisive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory over the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.