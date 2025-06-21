Anna University case: Plea in Madras HC to query Annamalai

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking an investigation into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former State president Annamalai's claims about the Anna University sexual assault case. The plea, filed by ML Ravi, asks for a probe by the Director General of Police and the Kotturpuram police station Inspector in Chennai. The petitioner wants the DGP to direct the Inspector to register a First Information Report (FIR) based on his complaint lodged on May 31, 2025.

Case details Victim was with her boyfriend when she was assaulted The case pertains to an incident on December 23, 2024, when a woman engineering student was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus. The accused, biriyani seller D Gnanasekar, allegedly threatened the victim while she was with her boyfriend and claimed he would inform college authorities if she didn't comply with his demands. The victim also alleged Gnanasekar made a phone call to someone referred to as "sir," using it as part of the assault.

Investigation progress 'Who was that sir?' Despite opposition parties asking, "Who was that 'sir'?" the police maintained Gnanasekar acted alone, claiming he only pretended to talk while his phone was in flight mode. Annamalai has consistently claimed to have Gnanasekar's call records, suggesting others were involved in the crime. However, police did not question him about these alleged materials despite a representation made by Ravi in February 2025.

Allegations Annamalai's allegations A day after the court pronounced the judgement, Annamalai demanded answers from the DMK government over what he described as "possible destruction of evidence" and "a perfect sketch" to protect powerful individuals. He leveled the charges in a social media post. He claimed that call records from the convict's phone raise serious questions about post-crime communication with police officers and party functionaries.