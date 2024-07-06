In brief Simplifying... In brief A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has challenged the compensation given to victims of a hooch tragedy, arguing that it encourages illegal activities.

The High Court, agreeing with the PIL, has questioned the large compensation and asked the state to find an alternative way to support the victims' families.

The court has deferred further proceedings for two weeks. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PIL challenges compensation for hooch tragedy victims

'Not freedom fighters': PIL challenges compensation for hooch tragedy victims

By Chanshimla Varah 11:23 am Jul 06, 202411:23 am

What's the story A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged in the Madras High Court, contesting the Tamil Nadu government's decision to award ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the victims of the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The PIL was filed by Mohamed Ghouse, Secretary of the Welfare Party. Ghouse argued that the victims were not freedom fighters or social activists who lost their lives for public causes, but individuals who committed an illegal act by consuming illicit liquor.

Argument details

Welfare Party secretary questions compensation validity

He suggested that solatium should only be given to accident victims and not to those who have committed an illegal act for their own pleasure. Ghouse also criticized the compensation order as unreasonable and arbitrary and questioned the state government's rationale behind granting a lesser solatium to victims of fire or other accidents while offering a substantial amount to hooch tragedy victims. As many as 65 people were killed after consuming spurious liquor mixed with methanol.

Court's observation

High court questions large compensation for hooch deaths

A division bench, appearing to agree with the petitioner, also termed the compensation amount to the families of the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy "huge." It deferred further proceedings for two weeks after asking the state to work out a mechanism, other than monetary compensation, for rehabilitating the families. "Why should the family be encouraged. 10 Lakh is too much. You need to sit with the secretaries and figure out another mechanism," the court told the state.