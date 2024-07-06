Watch: 'Bhole Baba' gives statement after Hathras stampede tragedy
Former constable-turned-godman Narayan Sakar Hari, aka Bhole Baba, has issued a second statment after a stampede at a satsang conducted by him in Hathras on July 2 killed over 121 people. In a video statement, he said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident and prayed for strength to bear the pain. He also urged people to keep faith in the government and administration, expressing confidence that those responsible for creating chaos would not be spared.
Watch the video statement here
Stampede tragedy: Details and aftermath
The stampede occurred when attendees began collecting dust from his feet and where his car had passed, leading to a chaotic scene with men, women, and children falling over each other. The gathering was only allowed for 80,000 people, but over 2.5 lakh devotees showed up. On Friday, his lawyer, AP Singh, assured that his client will cooperate with the investigation and Narayan Sakar Hari's trust will take care of the education, health, and wedding expenses of the victims' families.
Main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar arrested
The main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, the mukhya sevadar of the satsang, was also arrested in Delhi by Hathras Police after being on the run for three days. Singh claimed that Madhukar had surrendered voluntarily for treatment in Delhi. Six others have also arrested in relation to this case. The state government has established a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to further investigate this incident.
Bhole Baba's current status and future plans
Baba is believed to be in his ashram in Mainpuri. On Wednesday, the self-styled godman, addressing the incident for the first time, said the tragedy was caused by certain "anti-social" elements. At the same time, he maintained that he never allowed his followers to touch his feet and refuted the claim that people were scrambling to collect mud from around his feet.