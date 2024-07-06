In brief Simplifying... In brief A stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras, led by 'Bhole Baba', resulted in a tragedy due to overcrowding.

The main organizer, Devprakash Madhukar, has been arrested and a judicial commission is investigating the incident.

Bhole Baba, currently in his ashram, blames "anti-social" elements for the chaos and denies claims of devotees scrambling to touch his feet. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bhole Baba expresses grief over stampede

Watch: 'Bhole Baba' gives statement after Hathras stampede tragedy

By Chanshimla Varah 11:00 am Jul 06, 202411:00 am

What's the story Former constable-turned-godman Narayan Sakar Hari, aka Bhole Baba, has issued a second statment after a stampede at a satsang conducted by him in Hathras on July 2 killed over 121 people. In a video statement, he said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident and prayed for strength to bear the pain. He also urged people to keep faith in the government and administration, expressing confidence that those responsible for creating chaos would not be spared.

Twitter Post

Watch the video statement here

Incident

Stampede tragedy: Details and aftermath

The stampede occurred when attendees began collecting dust from his feet and where his car had passed, leading to a chaotic scene with men, women, and children falling over each other. The gathering was only allowed for 80,000 people, but over 2.5 lakh devotees showed up. On Friday, his lawyer, AP Singh, assured that his client will cooperate with the investigation and Narayan Sakar Hari's trust will take care of the education, health, and wedding expenses of the victims' families.

Investigation

Main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar arrested

The main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, the mukhya sevadar of the satsang, was also arrested in Delhi by Hathras Police after being on the run for three days. Singh claimed that Madhukar had surrendered voluntarily for treatment in Delhi. Six others have also arrested in relation to this case. The state government has established a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to further investigate this incident.

Update

Bhole Baba's current status and future plans

Baba is believed to be in his ashram in Mainpuri. On Wednesday, the self-styled godman, addressing the incident for the first time, said the tragedy was caused by certain "anti-social" elements. At the same time, he maintained that he never allowed his followers to touch his feet and refuted the claim that people were scrambling to collect mud from around his feet.