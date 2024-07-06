In brief Simplifying... In brief The Tamil Nadu chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Armstrong, was murdered in what police suspect to be a revenge killing linked to last year's death of mobster Arcot Suresh.

Armstrong, a lawyer and prominent Dalit leader, had a history of criminal involvement but had been politically active since 2006.

The murder has sparked political outcry, with leaders questioning law and order under the current DMK rule and demanding a thorough investigation.

BSP leader brutally murdered in Chennai

Tamil Nadu BSP chief hacked to death; 8 detained

By Chanshimla Varah 09:48 am Jul 06, 202409:48 am

What's the story K Armstrong, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu state unit, was brutally murdered by a six-member gang near his home in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening. Witnesses reported that the assailants arrived on three motorcycles around 7:00pm and attacked Armstrong with deadly weapons while he was conversing with friends and supporters. Armstrong's family found him in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital, where he died. So far, eight suspects have been detained.

Investigation progress

Police believe the killing was a revenge murder

Police believe the killing was a revenge murder tied to the killing of mobster Arcot Suresh last year. The Chennai Police has formed 10 special teams under the leadership of Tr. Asra Garg IPS., Additional Commissioner of Police (North) to investigate Armstrong's murder. According to a police statement, these teams will probe the motives behind the murder and work toward arresting the culprits. "After the interrogation of these suspects, we will be able to find the motive," Garg told NDTV.

History

Armstrong was an advocate by profession

Armstrong, an advocate by profession, began his political career as a corporation councillor in 2006 before becoming president of the BSP's Tamil Nadu unit the following year. He had a tumultuous life growing up, with authorities claiming he was involved in eight criminal cases previously. "His history sheet was closed a decade ago. In his early political career, Armstrong gained prominence by organizing rallies for...Mayawati in Chennai and serving as a known Dalit leader in the city," an officer said.

Leaders respond

Political reactions to Armstrong's assassination

Reacting to the murder, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the law and order situation under DMK rule, stating, "If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime?" Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan called for a special unit to probe the crime. BSP Supremo Mayawati described Armstrong's murder as "highly deplorable and condemnable," demanding the Tamil Nadu government "punish the guilty."