What's the story At least four private schools in Chennai received bomb threats via email on Thursday, prompting parents to rush to the school and pick up their kids. The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) was immediately notified and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) were deployed to conduct Anti-Sabotage Checks at the targeted schools. According to reports, authorities are currently working to identify the person responsible for sending these threatening emails.

In an online statement, police said, "Teams have been sent Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails." Police have urged the public to remain calm as investigation in the case remains underway. Meanwhile, local authorities are continuing to work to ensure the safety of students and staff at the affected schools, reports said.

In December, around 68 schools in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails, prompting the evacuation of students. Police initiated an investigation immediately, which revealed that all the threats were sent to the official email accounts of the school early in the morning. Notably, similar incidents of mass threat emails to schools have recently been reported in Europe as well.

