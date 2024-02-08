Four people were injured in the accident on Thursday

Portion of Delhi metro station collapses, man dies under debris

By Riya Baibhawi 05:40 pm Feb 08, 202405:40 pm

What's the story A person was killed and four others were injured on Thursday after a section of the boundary wall at Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapsed. The victim, 53-year-old Vinod Kumar, was a resident of Karawal Nagar. All the injured people were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, police said. After the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs for the family of the deceased.

Details

4 fire tenders help in rescue operations

The accident took place at 11:00am when a part of the metro station's eastern boundary wall fell onto the road below. DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey stated, "Three people suffered minor injuries while one person was trapped under the debris and was extracted with the help of the public." Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said four fire tenders were sent to the scene to aid in rescue operations.

Compensation

DMRC announces ex-gratia for victims

In the aftermath of the incident, two DMRC officials—a manager and a junior engineer—in the Civil Department, have been suspended pending an enquiry. DMRC announced a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh for those with minor injuries and Rs. 5 lakh for the person who suffered grievous injuries. The injured were identified as Monu, Sandeep, Mohd Tazir and Aditya Kumar.

Video from the scene of the accident

Damage

Four two-wheelers also buried under rubble

According to NDTV, at least four two-wheelers were also buried under the debris. Video clips circulating on social media showed cops removing the rubble from the accident site. The DMRC in a statement said that the debris was cleared from the road within an hour. Meanwhile, the Gokulpuri metro station, part of the Pink Line, has been temporarily closed. Trains running between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar on the Pink Line are being operated on a single track.

