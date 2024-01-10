All-women Delhi Police contingent to debut in Republic Day parade

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:46 pm Jan 10, 202412:46 pm

For the first time in the force's history, the marching contingent will consist entirely of women personnel

In a first, the Delhi Police will feature an all-women contingent in the 75th Republic Day parade on January 26, officials said. For the first time in the force's history, the marching contingent will consist entirely of women personnel. The group, consisting of 194 women head constables and constables, will be led by IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan.

Why does this story matter?

The initiative aligns with the government's emphasis on the theme of "Nari Shakti" or women's empowerment. Amid the recent efforts to enhance opportunities for women in the Indian defense forces, the Union Ministry of Defence is set to improve women participation in the upcoming Republic Day parade. In 2023, an office memorandum outlined that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will exclusively feature women participants in contingents, including marching and band, as well as tableaux at Kartavya Path.

80% participants from northeastern states

In addition, around 80% of the all-women contingent's members are from the northeastern states of India. The Delhi Police actively recruits individuals from these eight states to close the divide between law enforcement and the local population, an official said. Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu shared that all participants are "very excited" to be part of the parade. They were chosen from the force's armed unit and will represent the northeastern people in the Delhi Police.

Rehearsals underway for Republic Day parade

Women's pipe band to be led by female officer

Another first for this year's parade is that the women's pipe band will be led by a female officer, constable Ruyangunuo Kense. Comprising 135 head constables and constables, the band will perform the "Delhi Police Song." In last year's parade, a female dedicated pipe band was included but was led by a male inspector, Rajender Singh. The all-women marching contingent is expected to be a primary attraction during the event, according to an officer.

The legacy of Delhi Police marching contingent

The Delhi Police's marching contingent holds a distinctive honor of participating in every Republic Day parade since India became a Republic on January 26, 1950, officials said. The contingent has received the award for the best marching contingent 15 times, with the most recent recognition in 2021. The contingent's motto is "Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya," translating to "Peace, Service, and Justice."

Women power on display during 2023 parade

For the Republic Day 2023 Parade, the Navy's tableau featured a woman aircrew aboard a Dornier aircraft, symbolizing the team that conducted a surveillance sortie in 2022. Both the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force contingents were also led by female officers. A team of "daredevils," or motorcycle riders, from the Corps of Signals was co-led by a woman officer. Women made their debut in the Border Security Force's camel contingent.