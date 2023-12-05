Father will die soon: Son's post on AIIMS-Delhi goes viral

By Riya Baibhawi Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 09:13 pm Dec 05, 202309:13 pm

AIIMS Delhi has responded to Singh's post on X

Fed up with long queues and running between counters at AIIMS New Delhi, an X user has detailed his struggles to secure a heart surgery appointment for his ailing father. Pallav Singh—hailing from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh—highlighted the alleged lack of urgency at such institutes. But can social media save lives? Probably! While AIIMS responded to him, many netizens also came forward to help him.

What we know about case

In his now-viral post, Singh narrated his ordeal of allegedly standing in long queues, delayed appointments, repetitive tests, and waiting for doctors on leave. He wrote, "My father, a diabetic patient on insulin...with heart function at 20%, will need to wait for at least 13 months to get his surgery done." Singh noted he would also need to pay Rs. 1 lakh for it.

'My father will die soon or very soon': Singh

Singh's mother is terminally ill too

In a series of posts, Singh also revealed his mother—with a neurological disorder—has also been a subject of research in the same AIIMS facility for two years. With her being terminally ill, too, he asserted he is petrified of their death but cannot afford private hospitals. "No idea if Papa will live for a year or a month or a week," he wrote.

His father fell ill serving terminally ill grandparents

Singh on why he brought father to AIIMS

Singh revealed his father suffered a heart attack in Deoria in September; there was "blockage in 3 arteries and heart functioning only 20%." He was brought to Delhi last month and taken to AIIMS. A senior cardiologist prescribed medicines and later referred him for "urgent surgery." However, as the surgeon was initially on leave and has not evaluated the case yet, surgery wasn't done.

Singh shares ordeal of Indian middle-class families

In a series of tweets, Singh also wrote, "I am from the Indian middle class which happens to constitute most of the Indian population and I have finally received the bill which kept me a step away from being poor. A hospital Bill."

AIIMS responds to post; Health minister's team offers help: Report

As Singh's post gained traction online, AIIMS tweeted it got in touch with him. "We have offered technical support. Immediately after the tweet, we gave them our helpline number on direct message," it said. Help also poured in from others, including doctors. Many tagged Union ministers like Smriti Irani, too. Meanwhile, some claimed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's team has reached out to Singh.

Singh contradicts AIIMS's statement

Responding to Singh, AIIMS also claimed his father is now "comfortable at home" in his village in Deoria. It added, "He will be coming to AIIMS for further treatment whenever his father feels discomfort and...doesn't need any help." However, Singh has refuted and replied to AIIMS, saying, "I am in Delhi, and not Deoria." Some netizens have criticized AIIMS for allegedly lying on X.

Here's what Singh wrote in response to AIIMS

Won't let your father die: Actor Sonu Sood

Notably, actor Sonu Sood also responded to Singh, saying, "We won't let your father die brother," and sought his contact details. To recall, Sood also helped thousands of stranded migrant workers reach home during the COVID-19-inducted lockdown and aided in the treatment of several patients.