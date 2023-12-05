How calling off Telangana oath-taking ceremony exposed Congress leadership tussle

By Riya Baibhawi 05:43 pm Dec 05, 202305:43 pm

Congress swept the Telangana Assembly elections, winning 64 of 119 seats

The Congress swept the Telangana Assembly elections by securing 64 out of 119 seats on Sunday. However, its indecisiveness in choosing a leader has eclipsed its much-needed victory, exposing internal protests. On Monday, the planned oath-taking ceremony of Telangana's next chief minister at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, was canceled. The entire setup—red carpet, flowers, and chairs wrapped in white—had to be dismantled. State chief A Revanth Reddy was touted as the most likely CM, but internal protests have seemingly delayed everything.

Why does this story matter?

It's the first time since the formation of Telangana in 2014 that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been ousted from power. Per the results announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BRS managed to secure only 39 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got eight seats. While Reddy seems the likely choice for the party's legislative head, he has also been accused of corruption and using unlawful means to rise to the state party chief post.

Reddy, face of Telangana Congress campaign

Telangana Congress chief Reddy is considered the top contender for the CM's post. Besides support from top leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the two-time MLA and current Malkajgiri MP also has the backing of the majority of newly-elected MLAs. However, reportedly, his candidacy has been opposed by senior Telangana leaders, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Damodar Rajanarasimha. They are believed to have floated their own names as alternative choices for the CM.

Voices of protest and alternative candidates

Notably, the aforementioned leaders reportedly protested Reddy's appointment as he is inexperienced and has a history of being in opposition rather than the government. They claimed Reddy promoted himself as the popular choice for the post and devised "compromise formulas" to instead accommodate other senior leaders as deputy CMs or other ministers. Meanwhile, the Congress is also contemplating one or two deputy CMs for Telangana. There's demand for the appointment of a Dalit and backward community member to these positions.

Decision left to high command; meetings held with MLAs

To determine their preferences for the chief minister, the Congress leadership has held meetings with each of its 64 MLAs in Hyderabad. On Monday, a resolution was passed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, authorizing party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the state's next CM. Additional meetings were held with various leaders to discuss possible solutions. Besides Reddy, contenders include experienced politicians like Uttam, Vikramarka, Komatireddy, and Rajanarasimha, each with their own arguments for the position.