Hyderabad: 20-year-old medical student dies by cutting testicle

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 10, 2023 | 06:31 pm 2 min read

The student was suffering from depression

A 20-year-old medical student suffering from depression died after cutting his testicle in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday, reported NDTV. The deceased, Deekshit Reddy, was found bleeding and unconscious at his residence in the Yadagirigutta area. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life. He is survived by his mother and sister.

Reddy attempted suicide 4 years ago as well

Reportedly, Reddy had discontinued his medication for depression, which is believed to be the reason behind his extreme move. The victim had attempted suicide four years ago, too. However, he survived and was put on medication for his mental health disorder. He was a student at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Similar incident took place in June

A similar incident also occurred on June 4 when Samudrala Manassa, a final-year dental student, died by setting herself on fire in her hostel room in Khammam. In February, Dr. D Preethi, a postgraduate student at the Kakatiya Medical College, allegedly injected herself with a lethal substance on duty. She was reportedly harassed by her senior, Dr. Mohammad Saif, who is under investigation.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).

