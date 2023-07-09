Politics

BJP holds meeting in Hyderabad amid cabinet reshuffle rumors: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 09, 2023 | 05:07 pm 3 min read

Hyderabad: BJP to meet amid rumors of cabinet reshuffle

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a high-level strategy meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday as the party prepares for the crucial assembly elections this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda, it was attended by 12 party state chiefs. The BJP reportedly wants to identify gaps ahead of the upcoming polls and prepare an action plan.

Why does this story matter?

This significant development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Telangana. With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, 16 opposition parties met in Patna last month and vowed to fight the BJP together to unseat the Modi government. After a defeat in Karnataka, the BJP is now eyeing Assembly poll wins in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

National-level leaders also attend meeting

Besides Nadda, Reddy, and Bandi, the Sunday meeting in Hyderabad was reportedly attended by BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh and National Vice-President DK Aruna. Senior BJP leader and former MP D Purandeswari, who was recently appointed the party's Andhra Pradesh chief, also attended the meeting.

Know about Telangana BJP's internal conflict

The saffron brigade is currently dealing with an internal conflict in the state leadership, with Telangana Assembly elections less than six months away. Notably, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy recently replaced Bandi Sanjay as the state BJP president and has been reportedly given the big responsibility of guiding the saffron party to victory in the upcoming Telangana polls.

Cabinet reshuffle might be announced later this month: Report

Speculations have intensified over the past few days following meetings between Nadda, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other key ministers and party leaders. According to the news outlet India TV, party sources hinted last week that the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle might be officially announced before the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting later this month.

Significance of Modi's Telangana visit

On the other hand, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for numerous infrastructure projects worth Rs. 6,100 crore on Saturday in the poll-bound state. The prime minister's Telangana visit is also being viewed as a significant move to improve the BJP's image outside the state capital, Hyderabad, where the saffron party performed well in the recent municipal polls.

Major infrastructural push ahead for poll-bound Telangana

As part of the launch of Rs. 6,100 crore-worth projects in Telangana, the prime minister on Saturday also laid the foundation stone in Kazipet for a railway wagon manufacturing factory. With a cost of more than Rs. 500 crore, this high-tech manufacturing plant is reportedly aimed to promote local employment and foster the development of auxiliary units in the surrounding region.

