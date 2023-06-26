India

Watch: Water leaks from AC coach of Avantika Express

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 26, 2023 | 12:10 pm 2 min read

Railways slammed for leaking roof in train's AC coach

The Indian Railways is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons again after a video showed rainwater pouring through the AC vents of the Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express, causing inconvenience and discomfort to the passengers onboard. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday and prompted railway staff to clean the floor as the rainwater from the ducts drenched the passageway.

Why does this story matter?

These recurring water leakage incidents within train coaches have sparked significant outrage, with people conveying their discontent toward the Indian rail services. In a fairly similar incident from April, a video surfaced online that showed water leaking into one of the executive coaches of the Vande Bharat Express en route to Kannur from Kasaragod in Kerala.

Western Railway's response to leak incident on Avantika Express

Amid the backlash on social media over the incident, Western Railway stated that the matter was handled immediately and the train coaches were checked thoroughly. "The train has commenced its return journey, and there are no such issues now," Hindustan Times quoted Western Railway as saying. "Passenger convenience is of utmost priority, and WR leaves no stone unturned to resolve passengers' grievances," it added.

Visuals of water leaking from Avantika Express' AC vents

Opposition bashes Centre over Avantika Express water leak incident

Meanwhile, the incident has attracted the opposition's attention, with the Congress reposting the Avantika Express video and stating, "Wish some work would have been done for the Railways instead of empty propaganda." In a subtle swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand old party further added, "The railway minister who shows the flag is currently abroad; the named railway minister should pay attention."

Check out Twitter post by Congress

Recalling Kejriwal's earlier attack on Centre regarding railway situation

Earlier in June, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal also bashed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and alleged that the government destroyed the well-running fleet of trains. Kejriwal stated that AC and sleeper coaches have become worse than the general compartments as the people with allotted berths don't have the required space to sleep or sit.

