Man slits friend's throat, drinks blood over affair with wife

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 26, 2023 | 11:38 am 2 min read

In a horrific incident in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, a man allegedly slit the throat of his friend and drank his blood after suspecting the victim of having an affair with his wife. Fortunately, the friend, namely Maresh, survived the attack after being treated at a hospital. Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused, identified as Vijay, after the video of the incident went viral.

Accused reportedly slit Maresh's throat 'in a fit of rage'

According to the Karnataka Police, Vijay accused Maresh of having an illegal relationship with his wife and asked Maresh to see him. When they eventually met in a forest, an altercation over the affair erupted, and Vijay reportedly slit Maresh's throat with a sharp-edged weapon "in a fit of rage," NDTV reported. However, Maresh reportedly survived the attack after being rushed to the hospital.

Video of horrific incident surfaced on social media

Reportedly, the video surfaced on social media days after the incident on June 19. In it, Vijay is seen questioning Maresh, who is lying on the ground with his neck sliced open. Vijay can be seen kneeling and drinking blood from Maresh's throat. He is also seen beating and slapping the critically injured victim. Vijay was arrested after the gruesome video went viral.

Attempt to murder case registered against Vijay

According to officials, Vijay has been charged with "attempted murder" at the Kencharlahalli Police Station, while Maresh was treated and sent home. They also claimed that Vijay's other friend, named John, helped him in the crime and also recorded the video.

Similar incidents in recent past

This is not the only instance of heinous crime reported in India recently. Last week, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Saki Naka, Mumbai. The accused had slit her throat after an argument. In April, a 32-year-old man allegedly slit his wife's throat in North Delhi's Roop Nagar after suspecting her of having an affair.

