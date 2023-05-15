Politics

How BJP plans to celebrate 9 years of Modi government

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 15, 2023, 07:46 pm 3 min read

Pan-India outreach campaign to mark 9 years of Modi government

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years at the helm of the central government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a grand month-long "special contact campaign" across the nation. The saffron brigade's pan-India celebrations will start on May 30 and continue till June 30, covering all Lok Sabha constituencies, which assumes significance ahead of the general election next year.

This significant development comes days after the BJP faced a landslide defeat in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly polls.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls just a year away, this loss is also being viewed as a major setback for the saffron party.

To note, the Congress bagged a crucial win in Karnataka by securing 135 seats in the state's 224-member Legislative Assembly.

BJP to announce 30-day program on May 29

The BJP plans to hold simultaneous press conferences on May 29 nationwide, reported NDTV. Union ministers, Leaders of the Opposition, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and other top leaders of the saffron brigade will reportedly organize these events in all state capitals. Furthermore, they will interact with social media influencers and communicate the Modi government's achievements over the next two days.

Modi to kickstart BJP's nationwide campaign on May 30

On May 30, PM Modi will reportedly launch the campaign with a huge rally, followed by a second rally the next day. As per The Tribune, 51 rallies of senior BJP leaders have been scheduled nationwide, with public meetings also set to be held in 396 Lok Sabha seats where either a Union Minister or a national official of the party will be present.

Details on BJP's three-tier program

As part of this three-tier campaign, BJP workers have also been told to conduct various other programs from June 1 to 22. Reportedly, these include organizing a press conference in every Lok Sabha constituency, meeting social media influencers, gathering eminent persons, conferences with businesspersons, and organizing Vikas Teerth programs. Furthermore, programs will be held at the Assembly constituency level as well.

With Lok Sabha polls on mind, BJP plans grand campaign

The BJP's campaign committee will be responsible for the nationwide drive. Two-member teams comprising former ministers, national general secretaries and vice presidents, Union ministers, and senior party leaders and members have also been formed to supervise the campaign. The BJP has already sought details from state units regarding editors in the media, social media influencers, and specific families in the LS constituency, reported NDTV.